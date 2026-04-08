Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Celebrations across Kashmir after US-Iran ceasefire announcement

Hundreds of people, especially in the Shia-dominated areas of the valley, gathered on roads to celebrate the ceasefire.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsIranJammu and KashmirCeasefire

Follow us on :

Follow Us