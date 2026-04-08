<p>Srinagar: Celebrations erupted in various places across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kashmir">Kashmir </a>after the US-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran </a>ceasefire announcement, with people calling it a "victory" for the Islamic Republic.</p>.<p>Hundreds of people, especially in the Shia-dominated areas of the valley, gathered on roads to celebrate the ceasefire.</p>.<p>The celebrations erupted in Saidakadal and Zadibal areas of the city here, as well as in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Bandipora districts of the valley.</p>.'Hearts of gold': Kashmiris collect donations for war-hit Iran; Iranian Embassy says 'will never forget kindness, humanity'.<p>Waving Iranian flags, the people expressed joy over the ceasefire announcement and burst crackers to celebrate. They also distributed Kashmiri kehwa as part of the celebrations.</p>.<p>The people called the ceasefire a "victory" of Iran over the US and Israel.</p>.<p>"This ceasefire is a victory for Iran. They brought the US and Israel to their knees. Today, we are celebrating this victory," a member of the Shia community in Budgam said.</p>.<p>Earlier, large-scale fundraisers were held in Kashmir in solidarity with Iran. People of the valley donated money and other valuables to help the people of Iran.</p>.<p>Kashmir and Iran share deep-rooted cultural, linguistic, and religious ties, with Kashmir often called 'Iran-e-Sagheer' (little Iran). </p>