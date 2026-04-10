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Census 2027: Self-enumeration facility availed by 5.72 lakh households in 1st phase

The Census 2027 kick-started on April 1 in eight states and Union territories with a 15-day self-enumeration window -- a first in the history of the massive exercise.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaCensus

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