<p>The Census 2027 exercise will begin in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> with the launch of self-enumeration from Wednesday, followed by a month-long house-to-house ‘Houselisting and Housing Census’ starting mid-April.</p><p><br>For the first time, a self-enumeration window will be available between April 1 and 15, ahead of the field survey, which will run from April 16 to May 15. This allows households to submit their details in advance before enumerators begin visits.</p><p><br>Under self-enumeration, any household member can fill in details through the official portal, after which a unique Self-Enumeration (SE) ID is generated and sent via mobile or email. This ID must be shared with the enumerator during the visit, who will verify the information and update it in the main database. The system offers a secure and flexible way for households to participate at their convenience.</p> <p><strong>Here is a step by step guide on how one can do self enumeration:</strong><br>The process has been divided into 4 sections with a total of 9 steps.</p> <p><strong>Section 1: Access and initial registration</strong></p><p>1.Portal access and login- Visit https://se.census.gov.in, select State/UT, enter Captcha.</p><p>2. Household Registration<strong>- </strong>Enter Head of Household Name, 10-digit Mobile Number, Email Id (Optional), Name of Head of Household can not be changed later, Only one Mobile Number should be used per household; once registered, the same cannot be used for any other household.</p><p><br><strong>Section 2: Verification and location identification</strong></p><p><br>3. Language & OTP Verification- Select preferred language and enter OTP sent to registered mobile number. (<em>Selected language cannot be changed later)</em></p><p>4. Provide Location Details- Select District and enter PIN, Village/Town/Locality.</p><p>5. Locate Your Residence on Map- Drag the Red Marker on the map to identify your exact residential building and confirm location.</p>.Census 2027 to commence in Karnataka, seven other states and UTs with self enumeration from April 1.<p><strong>Section 3: Data entry and final submission</strong></p><p><br>6. Complete the Questionnaire- Fill in the Houselisting and Housing Census Questionnaire guided by Tooltips, FAQs and "Essential Information" notes.</p><p><br>7. Preview and Review- Use the Preview Screen to check all entered data; you can edit entries, save a draft to submit later, or submit finally. </p><p><br>8. Final Submission- Click "Final Submit to lock your data, no changes can be made after Final Submission</p><p><br><em>Generation of the se id: Upon submission, a unique 11 digit SE ID (prefixed with "H") is generated and sent via SMS & Email (if provided)</em></p><p><br><strong>Section 4: Field validation</strong></p><p>9. Enumerator Visit- When a Census Enumerator visits your home, share your SE ID with her/him.</p><p><br><em>ID Matching Outcomes: If SE ID matches with an existing record, details are confirmed and submitted: if not. Enumerator will collect data afresh.</em></p> <p>Alongside Karnataka, the process will also begin in regions such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andaman-and-nicobar-islands">Andaman and Nicobar Islands</a>, Goa, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, and parts of Delhi, including NDMC and Delhi Cantonment.</p><p>The ‘Houselisting and Housing Census’ forms the first phase of the nationwide census, scheduled from April to September, covering housing conditions, assets, and amenities. The second phase, planned for February next year, will focus on population count and collect demographic, socio-economic, and cultural details of individuals.</p>