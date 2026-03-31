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Census 2027 | Self-enumeration to begin in Karnataka from April 1; here's how to do it

Under self-enumeration, any household member can fill in details through the official portal, after which a unique Self-Enumeration (SE) ID is generated and sent via mobile or email.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCensus

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