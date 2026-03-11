Menu
Census 2027 to also include transgender-headed households, Rajya Sabha told

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written response, said Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 11:24 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 11:24 IST
