Center orders premature retirement of AGMUT cadre IPS officer

“The ink-signed dated acknowledgement of receipt of the order of premature retirement as well as cheque(s) of requisite amounts may be obtained from Rath and forwarded to this ministry at the earliest. This issues with the approval of the competent authority,” it added.

Earlier, in a 6-minute video clip, posted on his Facebook page, Rath, an Inspector General of Police-rank officer, accused Dilbag Singh of “aiding drug peddling in Jammu.”

“Dilbag Singh is running a criminal syndicate and drug mafia in the UT,” alleged Basant in the video. He, however, did not produce any evidence to back up his allegations.

In July 2020, Rath was first suspended for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”. His suspension was recently extended for another six months, after he wrote to home secretary Ajay Bhalla calling the suspension order “unscrupulous” and “unethical exercise”.

Rath has his set of admirers in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere, particularly after he started shipping out textbooks and study material for young Kashmiris in remote parts of the region so that they could study for competitive examinations even if they didn’t have the resources.