Central agencies work for govt, not for any party, Kejriwal should face inquiry: BJP's Avinash Khanna

The former Rajya Sabha MP said, "Kejriwal must show up before the ED and face its questions. He should not be scared of it. Why will the ED arrest him for no reason? Why would the ED call someone big like him if it does not have any evidence against him?"

The BJP leader also slammed the coming together of several opposition parties to form the I.N.D.I.A bloc, claiming that the alliance has no actual agenda and would disintegrate before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.