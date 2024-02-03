Central govt high on symbolism, low on substance: Opposition leaders attack BJP

He said while the ruling party might have to please their leader and indulge in sycophancy, the reality of their India, and the reality of "what is actually happening is very very different."

"There has been a criminal trespass which this sengol witnessed in this House. It was a grave failure of security and intelligence and now we are seeing the spectacle of it being turned into a political circus where the whole trial and arrest is going to be turned into a political blame game," he said.