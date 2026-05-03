Central govt to organise pan-India 'Fire Safety Week' from May 4 to 10

<p>New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry will observe a pan-India '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=fire%20safety">Fire Safety</a> Week' from May 4 to 10 across healthcare facilities to strengthen preparedness and raise awareness on prevention and mitigation of fire hazards.</p><p>The week-long observance, being organised in collaboration with states, Union Territories and relevant central ministries and departments, will be inaugurated at Kartavya Bhawan here by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, a health ministry statement said on Saturday.</p><p>A key highlight of the inaugural event will be the administration of a pledge on "Fire Safety in Health Facilities" by the health secretary, reaffirming commitment towards strict adherence to fire safety norms and preparedness measures in healthcare institutions, it said.</p>.Just 1% of govt hospitals meet fire safety norms.<p>During the observance, states and UTs will conduct awareness campaigns, mock drills, capacity-building exercises and dissemination of fire safety protocols to sensitise healthcare personnel and administrators regarding fire prevention, emergency response and evacuation procedures.</p><p>The statement emphasised that the initiative underlines its commitment to safeguarding patients, healthcare workers and critical infrastructure by promoting robust fire safety mechanisms and fostering a culture of preparedness across the healthcare delivery system.</p>