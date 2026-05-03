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Central govt to organise pan-India 'Fire Safety Week' from May 4 to 10

During the observance, states and UTs will conduct awareness campaigns, mock drills, capacity-building exercises and dissemination of fire safety protocols.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 12:00 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 12:00 IST
India NewsIndiafire safetyUnion Health Minsitry

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