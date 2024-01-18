Central Railway surpasses scrap sale target of Rs 300 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway has achieved the milestone of being the first zonal railway to surpass the Railway Board’s target of sale of scrap for the Financial Year 2023-24, with two-and-a-half-months remaining in the fiscal year.

The Central Railway has earned Rs 300.43 crore, surpassing its scrap sale target of Rs 300 crore for FY 2023-24.

It also marks a 32.23 per cent increase over the proportionate sales target for April-December 2023, the highest among all zones.

"Central Railway has taken significant steps to identify and dispose off various types of scrap, including overaged locos, diesel surplus locos, un-operational rail lines and overaged or accidental locos/coaches, giving priority to this task,” a Central Railway spokesperson said.

This target has been achieved through sale of 22,343 Metric Tonnes of rails, 23 locomotives, 252 coaches and 144 wagons.