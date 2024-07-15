Central, state governments have no authority to tinker with list of Scheduled Castes: SC

Referring to Article 341 of the Constitution, the bench said from a plain reading of the Article and in particular sub-Clause 2, two things are clear – first, the list specified under the notification under Clause-1 can be amended, altered only by law made by the Parliament. Secondly, it prohibits that but for a law made by Parliament, a notification issued under sub-Clause-1 cannot be varied by any subsequent notification, it said.