Central, state govts not deciding issues, leaving them to courts: Delhi HC Justice Manmohan

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Manmohan Wednesday said the issues which are to be decided by central and state governments are not being addressed and everything is being left to the courts to decide.

He said a large number of public interest litigations are coming to courts which should not be in the domain of judiciary but courts have to grapple with them since there is no other solution and no citizen can be left remediless.

Justice Manmohan, who was speaking at one of the sessions in the 'DPIIT - CII National Conference on Ease of Doing Business', said there is a powerful school of thought that if you have more cases that means your institution is doing good work, more and more people are coming to that institution.

"Today you cannot deny that any major issue that arises goes to the courts. Why is it? Whether it is pollution or is related to some political issue that arises in this country, even gay marriages. Why is it coming to the court?

"That's because the confidence that the court has amongst the public. They believe no other institution is willing to hear the public at large other than the court. They believe they have their say in court only," the judge said.

On the issue of huge pendency in courts, he said the real elephant in the room is the states and the Union of India.

"Today the situation is each and every matter where the Union of India or the states have to take a decision, they are not deciding and are leaving it to the courts to decide. Therefore, we are getting a huge number of matters on public interest litigation which should really be not within our domain," Justice Manmohan said.

He asked that how can one leave the citizen helpless if there is no decision that is coming and be it a small or big issue but no one can be left remediless.