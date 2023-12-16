Centre announces one-day state mourning over Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf's demise

New Delhi: The Centre has announced one-day state mourning on Sunday following the demise of emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The ruling emir died on Saturday at the age of 86.

In a communication to all states, the Union home ministry said during the period of state mourning on December 17, the national flag will fly half mast where it is flown regularly throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.