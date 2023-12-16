JOIN US
Homeindia

Centre announces one-day state mourning over Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf's demise

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly on Sunday.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 16:32 IST

New Delhi: The Centre has announced one-day state mourning on Sunday following the demise of emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The ruling emir died on Saturday at the age of 86.

In a communication to all states, the Union home ministry said during the period of state mourning on December 17, the national flag will fly half mast where it is flown regularly throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

"His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on December 16, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on December 17," the communication said.

"On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it said.

(Published 16 December 2023, 16:32 IST)
