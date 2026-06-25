Centre approves procurement of Karnataka's Totapuri Mangoes; Kumaraswamy extends gratitude

<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shivraj%20Singh%20Chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> has approved the procurement of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Totapuri%20">Totapuri </a>variety mangoes from Karnataka under the Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the 2026-27 marketing season, providing much-needed relief to growers hit by a sharp price crash.</p><p>According to the approval, the scheme will cover 1.3 lakh tonnes of mangoes — equivalent to 25 per cent of the estimated production of 5.2 lakh metric tonnes in the state. The Market Intervention Price (MIP) has been fixed at Rs 1,175 per quintal.</p>.<p>In a letter to the Karnataka government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare outlined the implementation details under the Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) mechanism.</p>.Karnataka urges Andhra to revoke ban on Totapuri mangoes.<p>"The maximum differential payment between the MIP and the actual sale price will be capped at 25 per cent of the MIP. Farmers availing the benefit must sell their produce in notified APMC mandis in Karnataka. The Price Deficiency Payment scheme will be implemented for one month from the date of the first transaction following the issuance of the letter. Losses incurred during the implementation of the scheme will be shared equally between the Central and Karnataka governments on a 50:50 basis," the letter said.</p><p>The Ministry of Agriculture's decision follows an appeal by Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who met Chouhan and highlighted the plight of mango growers suffering due to the price crash in the state.</p><p>Kumaraswamy urged the Centre to intervene through the Market Intervention Scheme to ensure remunerative prices for farmers.</p>