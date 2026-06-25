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Centre approves procurement of Karnataka's Totapuri Mangoes; Kumaraswamy extends gratitude

The scheme will cover 1.3 lakh tonnes of mangoes — equivalent to 25 per cent of the estimated production of 5.2 lakh metric tonnes in the state.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaShivraj Singh ChouhanH D KumaraswamyMangoesTotapuri

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