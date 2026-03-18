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Centre approves Rs 1,718.56 cr to CCI for cotton procurement operations

The funding will help provide direct price support to cotton farmers across the country.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:11 IST
India NewsCCICotton

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