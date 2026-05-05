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Centre approves three railway multi-tracking projects including Guntakal

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawNarendra ModiRailway

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