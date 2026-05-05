<p>New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved three railway multi tracking projects including Guntakal - Wadi 3rd and 4th Line railway line. </p><p>The total cost of Rs. 23,437 crore said the government in a statement. Other two projects are : Nagda – Mathura 3rd and 4th Line and Burhwal – Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line.</p><p>The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. </p><p>These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion, a statement said. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Government pushes to expand railway connectivity .<p>The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations, the statement said. </p><p>The 03 (Three) projects covering 19 Districts across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 901 km.</p><p>The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 4,161 villages, which are having a population of about 83 lakhs, the statement added. </p>