Centre asks onion farmers not to worry about export curbs as govt restarts procurement at Rs 2,410/quintal

Maharashta agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, who was also present at the media briefing, said, "Despite imposition of export duty, the farmers will not be affected. They will get a better price for their produce and at the same time consumers will also get onion at a reasonable rates." Between April 1 and August 4 this fiscal, 9.75 lakh tonnes of onions have been exported from the country. The top three importing countries in value terms are Bangladesh, Malaysia and the UAE.