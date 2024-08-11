Centre asks states to focus on schemes on women and children's nutrition, safety

New Delhi: WCD Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday met her counterparts from states and union territories and other administrators, urging them to focus on three missions of the ministry i.e on children's protection, women's safety and their nutrition.

For effective implementation of various schemes and programmes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, all major schemes have been classified under three umbrella schemes -- Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.

During the meeting, Devi emphasised the importance of collective efforts and strategic planning to enhance the ministry's schemes.