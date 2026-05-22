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Centre asks states to remain vigilant against bulk consumers at fuel pumps

States were urged to take proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability, strengthen coordination among stakeholders, and maintain smooth supplies for citizens.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsfueldieselPetrol

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