Centre asks Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to intervene in Samsung workers' strike

New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the workers’ strike at the Sriperumbudur plant of Samsung Electronics for an “early and amicable resolution for maintaining a positive manufacturing sector ecosystem”.

Sources said Mandaviya wrote to Stalin urging his intervention for a swift resolution to the strike that started on September 9 at the plant located in Tamil Nadu, where a section of workers are demanding higher wages, recognition for their union and better amenities among others.

Mandaviya urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene for an “early and amicable resolution for maintaining a positive manufacturing sector ecosystem” while assuring full support from the Ministry to help the state in resolving the matter efficiently, sources said.