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Centre assures adequate fertiliser supply for Kharif season, stocks at comfortable levels

According to the Department of Fertilizers, farmers have bought 102.78 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers so far this season.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsfertiliserKharif season

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