Centre assures adequate fertiliser supply for Kharif season, stocks at comfortable levels

<p>New Delhi: The Central government on Monday asserted that there is no shortage of fertilisers for the ongoing Kharif season, with farmers having already purchased over 37 per cent of the projected requirement and substantial stocks available across the country.</p><p>According to the Department of Fertilizers, farmers have bought 102.78 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers so far this season.</p><p>The agriculture ministry has reassessed the total fertiliser requirement for Kharif at 383.9 lakh tonnes. As of Monday, stocks stood at 196.65 lakh tonnes — significantly higher than the usual buffer levels.</p><p>"Pending consumption is 281.12 lakh tonnes, and out of that we have 196 lakh tonnes available today," Bandana Preyashi, Joint Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers, told reporters. </p>.LNG carrier Disha safely transits Strait of Hormuz; first Indian vessel to exit war zone in over 3 months.<p>She added that the stock position remains comfortable due to robust domestic production and timely imports.</p><p>During the current period, the government has secured more than 50 lakh tonnes of urea and phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers. </p><p>The government is also in the process of finalising imports of an additional 17 lakh tonnes of urea to further strengthen supplies.State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) recently floated a tender for 17 lakh tonnes of urea and has received bids for over 60 lakh tonnes, with the lowest offer at approximately $ 445 per tonne.</p><p>The government highlighted strong supply chain movements, with 16 ships currently in the Strait of Hormuz carrying 3.3 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.57 lakh tonnes of DAP, 1.1 lakh tonnes of sulphur, and one ammonia shipment.</p><p>India has sourced urea from countries including Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, and the Netherlands. </p><p>DAP and NPK fertilisers have been procured from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, USA, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.</p><p>Farmers have shown increasing interest in organic options, purchasing 11.82 lakh tonnes of organic manure this season compared to just 3.31 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year. Current stocks of organic manure stand at about 22.60 lakh tonnes, she said. </p><p>Preyashi emphasised that fertiliser availability consistently exceeds requirements across all major categories, describing India's fertiliser security as "strong, stable, and well-managed."</p><p>Domestic urea production has grown significantly, rising from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to a record 314.07 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. Production in 2024-25 stood at 306.67 lakh tonnes. </p>