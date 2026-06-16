Centre bans sale of cough syrups as OTC items

Indian government bans over-the-counter sale of cough syrups to prevent contamination-linked deaths.

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Key points

• Government ban Cough syrups can no longer be sold over-the-counter and require licensed pharmacies for dispensing.

• Regulatory amendment Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945 has been amended to remove syrups from household remedy exemptions.

• Public health safety The change aims to strengthen oversight and align with modern public health requirements.

• Historical context Multiple mass-casualty incidents linked to contaminated cough syrups have occurred in India and abroad since 1972.