Centre bans sale of cough syrups as OTC items

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian government bans over-the-counter sale of cough syrups to prevent contamination-linked deaths.
Key points
• Government ban
Cough syrups can no longer be sold over-the-counter and require licensed pharmacies for dispensing.
• Regulatory amendment
Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945 has been amended to remove syrups from household remedy exemptions.
• Public health safety
The change aims to strengthen oversight and align with modern public health requirements.
• Historical context
Multiple mass-casualty incidents linked to contaminated cough syrups have occurred in India and abroad since 1972.
• Manufacturer compliance
Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers have been instructed to adhere to the new regulations.
Key statistics
90%
Percentage of audited manufacturers expected to comply
2025
Year of Madhya Pradesh tragedy
2022
Year WHO issued alert on contaminated syrups
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:47 IST