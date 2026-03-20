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Centre blocks 300 websites as crackdown on illegal gambling and betting continue

Action has also been taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps, sources said.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsgamingOnline gamblingOnline betting

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