<p>New Delhi: In a move aimed at easing the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas-supply">gas supply</a> shortage, the Centre on Friday raised the allocation of commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg-cylinders">LPG cylinders</a> by an additional 20 per cent, taking the total supply to 70 per cent of pre-war demand.</p>.<p>The decision comes amid disruptions in imports triggered by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> conflict, which has impacted fuel availability for industries across the country.</p>.<p>In a letter to state chief secretaries, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal said, “An additional 20 per cent is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG.”</p>.'No need to panic': Govt claims 60 days of oil stocks, eight lakh tonnes of LPG secured.<p>The increased allocation will primarily benefit labour-intensive sectors such as steel, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/automobiles">automobiles</a>, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, which play a key role in supporting essential industries.</p>.<p>The government also stated that priority would be given to process-driven industries and units that rely on LPG for specialised heating needs where natural gas cannot be used as a substitute.</p>.<p>Officials added that businesses seeking to avail the additional allocation must register with oil marketing companies and apply for piped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/natural-gas">natural gas</a> (PNG) connections through their respective city gas distribution entities.</p>.<p>The Centre said the measure is part of efforts to manage supply disruptions while ensuring continuity in industrial operations.</p>