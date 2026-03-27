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Centre boosts commercial LPG supply to 70%, priortises industries amid West Asia Conflict

The decision comes amid disruptions in imports triggered by the Iran conflict, which has impacted fuel availability for industries across the country.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranLPG cylinderWest AsiaCentreGas supplyindustrial

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