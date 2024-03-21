Centre cautions social media influencers against promoting offshore betting platforms

New Delhi: Government on Thursday cautioned all endorsers and social media influencers to refrain from promoting or advertising, including surrogate advertisements, of offshore online betting and gambling platforms.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in an advisory, said that these advertisements have significant financial and socio-economic implications of online betting and gambling on consumers, particularly the youth.

The ministry has further advised the online advertisement intermediaries not to target such promotional content towards Indian audiences, an official statement said.