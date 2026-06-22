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Centre claims sufficient seeds available for kharif season

However, it has raised concerns over uneven distribution and local shortages, particularly in some states, while urging proactive steps to tackle the emerging El Nino risk.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsmonsoonEl Nino

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