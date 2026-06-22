Centre claims sufficient seeds available for kharif season

<p>New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Agriculture said that the country has sufficient seeds for the ongoing kharif season, with total availability at 192.43 lakh quintals, comfortably exceeding the requirement of 172.98 lakh quintals.<br><br>However, it has raised concerns over uneven distribution and local shortages, particularly in some states, while urging proactive steps to tackle the emerging El Nino risk.</p>.Is India prepared for a 'Super El Nino'? Why scientists are worried about 2026 and what it could mean .<p><br>In an advisory issued to all states, the ministry highlighted that the real challenge is not overall availability but ensuring the timely positioning of the right varieties of seeds at the district and block levels before the onset of the monsoon.<br><br>The ministry specifically flagged significant seed shortfalls in Jharkhand and a near-zero contingency buffer in Tamil Nadu. Jharkhand is the only state facing deficits across all crops, with availability at 3,09,421 quintals against a requirement of 3,91,629 quintals — a gap of 82,208 quintals. In Tamil Nadu, seed availability stands at 7,22,095 quintals against a requirement of 7,20,877 quintals, leaving a marginal surplus of just 1,217 quintals.<br><br>“Tamil Nadu’s near-zero buffer leaves no contingency margin,” the ministry warned, adding that any delayed monsoon or need for crop switching would require urgent procurement from surplus states.<br><br>On the positive side, several states enjoy comfortable surpluses, including Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The ministry has set a National Seed Reserve (NSR) target of 1,74,325 quintals for the season, comprising certified and foundation seeds of short and medium duration varieties, including drought- and heat-tolerant types.<br><br>With the southwest monsoon progressing slowly — currently 4–5 days behind schedule — and El Nino conditions posing a potential threat to rainfall patterns, the ministry has asked states to factor in weather risks in their advance planning at block and district levels.<br><br>States have been directed to align their strategies with advisories from the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), Central Water Commission (CWC), and National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), which are closely monitoring weather and soil moisture conditions.</p>