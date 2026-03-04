<p>Hubballi: Stating that the Indian government never bows to any foreign force, and the country's interests are paramount, Union Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/all-efforts-underway-to-bring-back-indians-stranded-in-west-asia-conflict-zone-pralhad-joshi-3916303"> Pralhad Joshi</a> on Wednesday said the foreign policy is decided keeping the interests of the country in view, while the Centre is also closely monitoring the stocks, availability and consumption of petroleum products in the wake of the war between Iran and Israel-USA.</p><p>"Prime minister and external affairs ministers have already reacted to the war situation in West Asia. We are import-dependent for crude oil, and we also export refined petroleum products to some extent. It is too early to say whether or not petroleum prices would go up. It is already clarified about how long the existing stocks will last. Departments concerned are closely monitoring the stocks and consumption of petroleum products on an hourly basis," he said.</p><p>"Foreign policy is decided to protect the interests of the country. Indians from war-affected areas are being brought back. This is not the time to reply to those who play vote bank politics. In a haste to oppose Modi, the Opposition is opposing the country itself," Joshi told reporters in Hubballi.</p>.India well-stocked with crude oil, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri .<p><strong>'Stop power tariff hike'</strong></p><p>Alleging that the Congress government in the state is against industrial growth, Joshi asked the state government to withdraw the move to increase the electricity tariff for industrial and commercial connections.</p><p>"I have a suspicion that the Congress government might have been trying to make industries leave the state. Now, the burden on electricity supply companies is being shifted to consumers. This is due to the weak financial policy and corruption in the state government, which has so far increased the prices of around 50 items," he said.</p><p>Liabilities of the state government under the Congress regime have reached Rs 8.04 lakh crore, which is 26.5% of the state's GDP. There is no fiscal discipline, while maladministration and corruption are at a new high, Joshi alleged.</p>