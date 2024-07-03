Centre constitutes Cabinet Committees on security, economic and political affairs

Kumaraswamy is part of the 11-member panel headed by the prime minister, whose membership has risen from eight. JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh is also part of the panel that has senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan as members.

Kumaraswamy, Lalan Singh and Chouhan are the new members in this panel, while all others were part of the previous panel.

There is no change in the prime minister-headed Cabinet Committee on Security in which Rajnath Singh, Shah, Nirmala and Jaishankar are the other members. The prime minister and the Home minister continue to be in the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Rajnath continues to head the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs from which previous members Goyal and Pralhad Joshi were omitted.