Centre contemplating ban on digital lending: Report

The government is currently contemplating the implementation of legislation to prohibit digital lending by unauthorized entities. This initiative is driven by the goal of curbing the proliferation of illegal online lending platforms, ultimately safeguarding individuals from borrowing money through these channels. The ease of access to such platforms, coupled with numerous instances of unethical recovery practices, has tragically resulted in cases of suicides.

In light of these concerns, the government is actively considering measures to effectively ban unregulated digital lending activities. This move is part of broader efforts to protect citizens from the risks associated with unscrupulous lending practices in the digital space.

Digital lending is a method that uses digital platforms for "customers customer acquisition, credit assessment, loan approval, disbursement, recovery, and associated customer services."

These upcoming regulations will be applicable to "commercial banks, primary urban co-operative banks, state co-operative banks, district central co-operative banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and all lending operations outsourced by these regulated entities to any fintech firm."