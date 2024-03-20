Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says EC's independence doesn't stem from judicial member's presence

The Centre contended that a political controversy has been sought to be created only on the basis of "bare, unsupported and pernicious" statements about certain vague and unspecified motives behind the appointment.

It said the credentials of those finally appointed as election commissioners have at no point been called into question and no objection whatsoever has been raised about the fitness, eligibility or competence of any of the persons named in the list to serve as election commissioner.

"Where no question has been raised about the qualifications of candidates to hold a constitutional post nor has any material been brought on record to show that the candidates are unfit for office, no prima facie case can be said to have been made out. On that ground alone, the application for stay ought to be dismissed," the affidavit said.

Arguing that the the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023 is a significant improvement in the appointment process of election commissioners, the Centre said it provides for a more democratic, collaborative, and inclusive exercise.

The affidavit refuted the petitioners' claims of executive overreach and encroachment on the Election Commission's autonomy.

"To indicate, as the petitioners suggest, that selection committees without judicial members, would invariably be biased is wholly incorrect. It is submitted that such an argument would read an implied limitation into the otherwise plenary power of Article 324(2), which is impermissible.

"The election commissioners have been able to function neutrally and effectively even during the era of full executive discretion in appointment. As a high constitutional office, the chief election commissioner enjoys protection that are in-built into the Constitution, and which enable them to act impartially," it said, adding that the allegations of disingenuous motive and premeditation on the part of the government are wholly without basis.

The apex court had on Friday refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners (ECs) under the 2023 law.

The two vacancies had arisen after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and sudden resignation of Arun Goel. Retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were appointed in their place.

Under the new law, the selection panel has the prime minister as the chairperson, and the leader of opposition and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are the two other members.

A five-judge constitution bench had in March 2023 ruled that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) shall be appointed on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.