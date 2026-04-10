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Centre defers thermal plant maintenance shutdowns, aimed to strengthen domestic power availability

imported coal-based plants are being fully operationalised and adequate coal stocks are being maintained at thermal stations to address near-term supply pressures, Centre said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:01 IST
India Newsthermal power plants

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