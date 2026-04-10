Centre defers thermal plant maintenance shutdowns, aimed to strengthen domestic power availability

<p>New Delhi: Amid uncertainties in global energy supplies due to West Asia conflict, the Centre on Friday announced that annual maintenance shutdowns at thermal power plants will be deferred to ensure an additional 10,000 MW of generation capacity during the peak summer demand period.</p><p>The decision to postpone planned maintenance and repair work at thermal plants will help augment around 10,000 MW of power generation, more than offsetting the loss of approximately 8,000 MW capacity caused by disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies due to the West Asia war, Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, told media persons here. </p>.India's installed power generation capacity to double in 10 years.<p>The move aims to strengthen domestic power availability and meet the electricity demand during summer months. </p><p>He also said imported coal-based plants are being fully operationalised and adequate coal stocks are being maintained at thermal stations to address near-term supply pressures.</p><p>India's electricity system remains "robust, well-diversified and adequately positioned" to meet demand, he said, adding that the country's installed capacity has crossed 531 gigawatts.</p><p>Non-fossil sources now account for more than 50 per cent of total capacity, supported by coal, hydro, nuclear and renewables.</p><p>He said 22,361 megawatt of electricity generation capacity will be added in the next three months. This includes 3,500 MW of thermal power capacity addition, 10,000 MW of solar, 2,400 MW of wind, 1,900 MW of battery storage, 3,461 MW of hybrid (solar and wind), 750 MW of hydro and 250 MW of pumped storage projects, he said.</p><p>Over the longer term, India's installed capacity is projected to rise to about 874 GW by 2031-32, with non-fossil sources expected to exceed 67 per cent, he said. </p>