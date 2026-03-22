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Centre directs to expedite city gas distribution projects to ease LPG supply strain

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has directed its offices to dispose of CGD applications within 10 days.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsLPGGas supply

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