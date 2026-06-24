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Centre dismisses fears over ethanol-blended fuel invalidating vehicle insurance

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has clarified the matter with relevant stakeholders and confirmed that such claims are incorrect.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsEthanolPetroleum

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