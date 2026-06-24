Centre dismisses fears over ethanol-blended fuel invalidating vehicle insurance

<p>New Delhi: The Centre has rejected concerns that using E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20 per cent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ethanol">ethanol</a>) could invalidate vehicle insurance policies, and said that India’s ethanol blending programme is safe, consumer-friendly, and economically advantageous.</p><p>In an official statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has clarified the matter with relevant stakeholders and confirmed that such claims are incorrect.</p><p>“Ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice and is successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan,” the ministry said.</p>.India approves E100 pure Ethanol as vehicular fuel in major biofuel push.<p>It highlighted that Brazil has been using even higher blends, with E27 as its standard petrol composition.The government emphasised the multiple benefits of the ethanol blending programme. It has helped India save over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports.</p><p>The programme has also generated consistent demand for agricultural feedstocks, thereby boosting farmers’ incomes and strengthening the rural economy.</p><p>“Ethanol blending plays an important role in enhancing India’s energy security, reducing carbon emissions and advancing the country’s transition towards cleaner mobility,” the statement added.</p><p>The Centre reiterated its commitment to implementing the programme in a “safe, transparent and consumer-centric manner”, guided by scientific evidence and continuous engagement with stakeholders.</p>