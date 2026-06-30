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Centre extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 6 months

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:34 IST
TaxesCBDT

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