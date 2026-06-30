Centre extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 6 months

<p>New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday extended the tenure of CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal by six months, till December 2026.</p>.<p>The 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was due to retire on Tuesday (June 30).</p>.<p>An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said it has approved the "reappointment" of Agrawal as Chairman, CBDT on a contract basis for a period of six months with effect from 01.07.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.</p>.CBDT notifies rules for simplified income tax law effective from April 1.<p>He was appointed as the chief of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the Income Tax Department, for a one-year term in June 2024. His tenure was extended by a year in June 2025.</p>.<p>The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.</p>