Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre extends tenure of Company Law Committee by one year

The committee has the mandate for examining and making recommendations to the government on various issues related to the implementation of the Companies Act and the Limited Liability Partnership Act.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 17:07 IST

Follow Us

The Centre has extended the tenure of the Company Law Committee by one year.

The tenure of the panel, set up by the Corporate Affairs Ministry in September 2019, was extended last year.

The committee has the mandate for examining and making recommendations to the government on various issues related to the implementation of the Companies Act and the Limited Liability Partnership Act.

"The tenure of the company law committee is hereby further extended by one year i.e till September 16, 2024," the corporate affairs ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currently, the 11-member committee is chaired by the Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil.

The committee was formed/constituted as part of the government's objective of promoting Ease of Living in the country by providing ease of doing business to law-abiding corporates, fostering improved corporate compliance for stakeholders at large and also to address emerging issues having an impact on the working of companies in the country.

Last year, the ministry had extended the panel's tenure till September 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 September 2023, 17:07 IST)
India News

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT