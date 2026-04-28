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Centre fixes OCI card application fee at $275, scraps six-month stay rule

The Home Ministry has also introduced several changes to the OCI application process.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:19 IST
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