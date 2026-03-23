<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday debunked a claim saying an Indian oil tanker was allowed to pass through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-levies-2-million-transit-fees-to-let-tankers-through-strait-of-hormuz-report-3941020">Strait of Hormuz </a>after paying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/west-asia-conflict-you-are-fired-irans-irgc-pulls-no-punches-mocks-donald-trump-with-his-own-phrases-amid-us-hormuz-ultimatum-3941005">Iran </a>in Chinese Yuan. The Ministry's fact-checking handle posted about the fake reports warning users to stay vigilant. </p><p>"Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!" the MEA FactCheck handle posted on X. </p>.Iran warns it will completely close Hormuz if Trump executes threats on power plants.<p>The reports seemed like a smear-campaign against the central government as the fake posts called the alleged Yuan payment a matter of "national humiliation."</p><p>"Modi has brought disgrace to India's image! The most incompetent PM in history of India," one of the posts said.</p><p>This debunking is one among many such instances where the central government had to step in to quell rumours about the ongoing West Asia conflict. On Saturday, it flagged reports about the US asking permission from India to support a military asset in order to attack Iran. </p><p>In a related development, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-warns-it-will-completely-close-hormuz-if-trump-executes-threats-on-power-plants-3940929">Iran has said that any attack</a> on its southern coast and islands will lead to Gulf routes being cut with the laying of sea mines. This comes even as an Axios report said that the US was considering plans to occupy or blockade Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub, to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping.</p>