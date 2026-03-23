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Did an Indian tanker pay in Chinese Yuan to pass Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war? MEA clarifies

The fake posts seemed to be part of a smear-campaign against India as they called the alleged Yuan payment a matter of "national humiliation."
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsIranIndiaWest AsiaYuanStrait of Hormuz

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