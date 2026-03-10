Centre forms 3-member panel to oversee LPG crisis even as it reiterates 'no shortage of gas reserves'

<p>New Delhi: Staring at an LPG shortage due to the Iran crisis, the government has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-centre-orders-refineries-to-boost-lpg-production-for-domestic-use-amid-reports-of-shortage-3925954">asked refineries to increase production</a>, leading to 10 per cent more gas reserves in the country, ministry sources said on Tuesday. </p><p>Stating that there is “no shortage of gas reserves” for domestic consumers in the country’s refineries, ministry sources said that the short-term shortage was diffused by increased production. To deal with LPG shortage-related issues, the Centre has now constituted a three-member committee. This committee has begun receiving public feedback and is developing strategies based on that.</p>.LPG shortage | From Rs 60 hike to booking period extension: All you need to know about your cylinder supply amid West Asia crisis.<p>“The gas shortage is being diverted from the industry. We are taking a few crucial steps to offset any shortage, and unless this is a long-drawn affair in West Asia, our endeavour is to ensure that prices remain stabilised,” ministry officials said. </p><p>Reacting to reports of problems with commercial cylinders, government sources said that most commercial setups have now switched to induction plates, but any problems are still being addressed.</p><p>Among the steps, officials said, is increasing the booking period between two cylinders in households from 21 days to 25 days. “Stock used to arrive at distributors within two and a half days, but today it is just two and a half days from when the crisis started for us. All refineries are working at 100 per cent capacity at the moment, and 60 lakh cylinders are supplied daily in the country,” sources said. </p>.'Unless it breaches $130...': No petrol & diesel price hike, priority to domestic LPG supply: Govt.<p>Officials also added that the increase of Rs 60 per cylinder levied last week was not due to the current situation, but due to last year’s under coverage.</p><p>As far as fuel is concerned, sources said that 60% of diesel and petrol previously came from the Non-Harmony Zone, which later increased to 65% and now stands at 70%. Officials said that the Indian government has developed a supply management chain program to address the crisis. To offset issues with the supply of gas and petrol, 40% of which previously came from the Middle East, the government has begun negotiating with other countries to meet needs. </p>