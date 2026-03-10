Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre forms 3-member panel to oversee LPG crisis even as it reiterates 'no shortage of gas reserves'

'All refineries are working at 100 per cent capacity at the moment, and 60 lakh cylinders are supplied daily in the country,' sources said.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderFuel priceWest Asiacooking gas price

Follow us on :

Follow Us