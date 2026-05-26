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Centre forms high-level committee on demographic change

The committee will be chaired by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsAmit Shahillegal immigrants

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