Centre forms panel to ensure smooth LPG supply to hotels, restaurants

<p>New Delhi: With hotels and restaurants have facing shortage of LPG supply, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said a committee of three Executive Director (EDs) of Oil Marketing Companies have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries and ensure smooth supply.</p><p>"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," Puri posted on X.</p>.Bengaluru PGs warn food supply may last only a week amid LPG shortage.<p>"The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions," he said.</p><p>"For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three EDs of OMCs have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries," he posted.</p>