<p>New Delhi: Amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday announced setting up of seven empowered groups to work out strategies in dealing with issues like disruptions in the supply of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol">petrol</a> and diesel, gas and fertilizer from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-countries">Gulf region</a>, as well as inflation and supply-chain problems.</p>.<p>Making a statement in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>, Modi also asked the states to crack down on black marketers and hoarders to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to consumers.</p>.<p>“Just as empowered groups of exporters and officials were formed to address challenges in various sectors during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/covid-19">Covid-19</a> pandemic, seven new empowered groups were formed yesterday. These groups will work to take action on issues such as supply chains, petrol-diesel, fertilizers, gas, and inflation, using a quick and long-term strategy,” he said, highlighting the steps the government has been taking to tide over the crisis.</p>.<p>The Union government is yet to come out with details on these groups such as their compositions and terms of references.</p>.<p>With khariff (summer) cropping just a few months away, Modi said the Centre made necessary preparations to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers for farmers for the sowing season.</p>.<p>He asked the states to take “proactive steps” to address the difficulties of migrant workers besides keeping a watch on black marketers and hoarders who become active during a crisis.</p>.‘Rebuff to self-styled Vishwaguru’: Congress on reports of Pakistan mediation in West Asia.<p>Modi said he was in regular touch with the leaders from Israel, Iran and USA – he had a telephonic talk with the USA President Donald Trump on Tuesday – as well as Gulf countries discussing de-escalation and opening of the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>“The war in West Asia is a cause of concern. India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.</p>.<p>If the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences would be imminent, he said, noting that New Delhi’s aim is de-escalation of the war and opening of the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>Nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Since the war began, nearly 375,000 of them have returned safely. More than 1,000 Indians have returned from Iran, of which over 700 are young medical students.</p>.<p>“The current crisis has shaken the global economy. It will take a long time for the world to recover from the damage already inflicted in West Asia. Continuous efforts are being made to minimize the impact on India,” he added.</p>