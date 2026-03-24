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Centre forms seven empowered groups to deal with West Asia crisis, says PM Modi

More than 1,000 Indians have returned from Iran, of which over 700 are young medical students.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsIranNarendra ModiPM ModiWest Asiawar

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