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Centre forms team to probe HPCL Rajasthan refinery fire

According to HPCL, the fire was likely caused by a hydrocarbon leak from a valve or flange in a heat exchanger circuit.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsRajasthanFireProbeHPCL

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