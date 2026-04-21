<p>New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a four-member investigation team, headed by former Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), M. Venkatesh, to probe the fire at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) in Barmer, Rajasthan.</p><p>“The ministry has already constituted a team, which has already reached Barmer. They are investigating the incident. Only after their report is received, we will be able to share what happened, how it happened and how much time it will take to repair,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told media here on Tuesday.</p>.India's Bharat Petroleum, HPCL Mittal buy Venezuelan oil, sources say.<p>The fire broke out on Monday ( April 20), in the crude distillation unit of the 9-million-tonne-per-annum greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra. The incident happened a day before the facility was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>According to HPCL, the fire was likely caused by a hydrocarbon leak from a valve or flange in a heat exchanger circuit. </p><p>The company stated in a stock exchange filing that the fire is not expected to have any material financial or operational impact, and all units at the refinery are structurally safe.</p><p>The Rs 79,450-crore HRRL project, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, was first announced in 2008. </p>.Reliance buys rare fuel oil cargoes from HPCL amid US pressure on Russian imports.<p>Work began in 2018 after prolonged delays due to differences over fiscal incentives with the state government.</p><p>Once operational, the complex was set to significantly boost India’s refining capacity with production of petrol, diesel, and petrochemicals including polypropylene, polyethylene, benzene, and butadiene.</p><p>The newly developed refinery would have significantly expanded India’s refining capacity—the fourth-largest in the world—at a time when India is facing energy supply disruptions due to West Asia conflict. </p>