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Centre grants retrospective customs duty exemption on some nuclear power equipment imports

In ‌the annual ⁠budget released in February, ‌the ‌Indian government had extended ‌this ‌exemption for nuclear power equipment from customs ⁠duty ⁠until 2035.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCustoms dutynuclear power plant

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