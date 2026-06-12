Centre grants retrospective customs duty exemption on some nuclear power equipment imports

<p>New Delhi - India's finance ministry waived customs duties on all goods imported for nuclear power generation, covering imports made between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026, according to a government order dated June 11.</p>.Trump calls off strikes against Iran hours after threatening fresh attacks.<p>In the annual budget released in February, the Indian government had extended this exemption for nuclear power equipment from customs duty until 2035. It will now be applied retrospectively, according to Thursday's order. </p>