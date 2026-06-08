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Centre has coal reserves for 80 days of power generation: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Highlighting the importance of critical minerals, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is identifying critical mineral reserves and undertaking exploration activities.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCoal

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