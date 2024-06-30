'Centre has extended Smart Cities Mission till March, 2025'

Hyderabad: Responding positively to the appeal made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently, the Central government has extended the Smart Cities Mission till March 2025.

A press release from the CMO said during his recent visit to the national capital, Reddy met Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to extend the deadline for Smart City Mission till June, 2025.

"In the larger interests of the public, CM Revanth Reddy pleaded with the Central government for the extension of the Smart City Mission until the works are completed.

In a positive response, the Union government wrote a letter to the states on Saturday extending the Smart City Mission till March 31, 2025," the release said.