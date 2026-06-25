Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre hikes passport fees, to come into effect from July 1: Check new charges here

The changes have been introduced through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980 that will come into effect starting July 1.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsPassportMinistry of External Affairs

Follow us on :

Follow Us