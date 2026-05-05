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Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 to 365 per quintal for 2026-27 season

It will also support farm labourers and ensure continued operations of sugar mills, providing livelihood to around five lakh workers in sugar factories and ancillary industries.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsSugarcanefrp

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