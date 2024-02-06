Modi government impartial in disbursing disaster relief funds to non-BJP-ruled states: Union Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the central government was discriminating against non-BJP-ruled states while disbursing funds for disaster relief.

Replying to a question on flood relief to Tamil Nadu, Rai dismissed the allegations that Tamil Nadu was being discriminated against. "In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive to the need of the state governments during any natural disaster and the central government provides all kinds of help during any crisis," he said.

He also informed that Rs 2013 crore was still lying with the Tamil Nadu government under SDRF which it is free to spend for flood relief.