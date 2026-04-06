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Centre imposes export ban on wood briquettes

Wood briquettes are a fuel made from dried, compacted wood waste or byproducts, machine-pressed into log or block shapes.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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