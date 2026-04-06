<p>New Delhi: Amid the LPG supply crisis due to the West Asia conflict, the Centre on Monday imposed immediate export curbs on wood briquettes — an eco-friendly alternative to traditional firewood.</p><p>Earlier, there were no restrictions on the export of wood briquettes. Now, exporters require prior government permission or a licence for such shipments.</p><p>"The export policy of items.... is revised with immediate effect from 'prohibited' to 'restricted' and from 'free' to 'restricted', respectively. Accordingly, exports of these items shall be permitted only under a restricted export authorisation," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.</p>.LPG crisis: Karnataka forest department halts firewood bulk auction as precaution.<p>Wood briquettes are a fuel made from dried, compacted wood waste or byproducts, machine-pressed into log or block shapes.</p><p>The government, on the other hand, eased export curbs on 'sawdust and wood waste and scrap, agglomerated in logs, briquettes, pellets or similar forms'. Earlier exports of these goods were banned.</p><p>Last month, India temporarily reintroduced kerosene for household use and coal for hotels and restaurants, as the escalating West Asia crisis disrupted its energy supply lines from Gulf countries. </p><p>Besides, it asked environmental bodies to permit the use of biomass, RDF pellets and coal as alternate fuel in the hospitality and restaurant segment for one month.</p>