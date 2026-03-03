Menu
Centre inks Rs 5,000 cr contract to buy Dhruv choppers and Russian missiles

While the acquisition of six ALH from HAL would cost Rs 2,901 crore, the ministry will pay Rs 2,181 crore to Russia to buy more Shtil missiles for the warships.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 16:16 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsRussiaMissileDefenceHAL

