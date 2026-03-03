<p>New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday inked two contracts worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to buy surface-to-air missiles from Russia for frontline naval ships and six Dhruv advanced light helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the Indian Coast Guard.</p><p>While the acquisition of six ALH from HAL would cost Rs 2,901 crore, the ministry will pay Rs 2,181 crore to Russia to buy more Shtil missiles for the warships.</p>.Defence Ministry signs Rs 2,300 crore contract with HAL to buy eight Dornier 228 aircrafts.<p>The contract for ALH Mk-III (maritime role) includes operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, according to a Defence Ministry statement.</p><p>“These twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea,” it said.</p><p>The Indian Coast Guard currently has 16 ALH in its inventory and induction of another six would enhance the force’s ability to protect artificial islands, offshore installations, fishermen and marine environment, sources said.</p><p>The agreement for more ALH comes at a time when Dhruv choppers being flown by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been permitted to fly – subject to conditions like inspections following every 100 hours of flying – after staying grounded for close to a year in the wake of two back-to-back accidents.</p><p>The Defence Ministry also signed a contract with JSC Rosoboronexport for the procurement of surface-to-air vertical launch - Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames, valued at Rs 2,182 crore.</p><p>The acquisition is intended to substantially enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against a wide spectrum of aerial threats. The air-defence missile is in use in Talwar, Tushil and Shivalik class frigates.</p><p>“The new missiles will reinforce the layered air defence architecture onboard the Indian Navy ships by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and improved survivability in contested maritime environments,” the Defence Ministry said.</p>