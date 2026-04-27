<p>New Delhi: The government on Monday invited nominations for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pradhan-mantri-rashtriya-bal-puraskar">Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar</a> (PMRBP), a prestigious national award that recognises exceptional achievements of children, with the last date for submission set as July 31.</p>.<p>According to the Women and Child Development Ministry, the awards are conferred annually to recognise exceptional achievements of children across the country in fields such as bravery, sports, social service, science and technology, environment and arts and culture.</p>.<p>Children aged between five and 18 as on July 31, 2026, who are Indian citizens residing in the country, are eligible for the awards.</p>.Who is Shravan Singh, Operation Sindoor's 'Youngest Civil Warrior' and Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee.<p>Nominations, including self-nominations and recommendations, can be submitted online through the National Awards Portal (<a href="https://awards.gov.in/">https://awards.gov.in</a>), the ministry said, adding that applications will be accepted only via the portal till July 31.</p>.<p>For further details, applicants may visit the National Awards Portal, the ministry added.</p>