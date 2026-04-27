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Centre invites nominations for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: Details Inside

Children aged between five and 18 as on July 31, 2026, who are Indian citizens residing in the country, are eligible for the awards.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiPrime MinisterPradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

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